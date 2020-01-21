Final 20-Player Rosters announced for 2020 Concacaf Women’s Olympic Qualifying Championship

The competition kicks off January 28; Tickets for Houston, Edinburg and Los Angeles are on sale at www.ussoccer.com/WOQ



Miami (Tuesday, January 21, 2020) – The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf) today revealed the final 20-player rosters submitted by the 8 participating Member Associations for the 2020 Concacaf Women’s Olympic Qualifying Championship.

Christine Sinclair (CAN/Portland Thorns), Khadija Shaw (JAM/Girondins de Bordeaux), Megan Rapinoe (USA/Reign FC) and Shirley Cruz (CRC/Codea) are among the notable inclusions to the 8 national team rosters. To view the final 20-player rosters click here.

In accordance with the Competition Regulations, injury-related changes will be allowed to the final 20-player rosters for the Group Stage until 24 hours before each team’s first match. Any injury replacements must come from the announced provisional rosters and must be approved by Concacaf.

The complete 2020 Concacaf Women’s Olympic Qualifying Championship schedule is available here and below.

Tickets to all matches are available by visiting www.ussoccer.com/WOQ

The final 20-player rosters have been selected and submitted by each Participating Member Association and are published as such. In order to be eligible to play in the 2020 Concacaf Women’s Olympic Qualifying Championship, all players are subject to and must fully comply with the criteria stipulated in the applicable FIFA player eligibility regulations.

The 2020 Concacaf Women’s Olympic Qualifying Championship will kick off with an initial group stage between January 28 – February 4. Group A matches will take place at the BBVA Stadium, in Houston, TX on January 28, 31, and February 3. Group B matches are set for January 29, and February 1 and 4, at the HEB Park, in Edinburg, TX.

After group stage round-robin play the top two finishers from each group will move on to the semifinals. The two semifinal matches, which will determine the two qualified teams to the Olympics, will be played on Friday, February 7, at the Dignity Health Sports Park, in Los Angeles, CA. The final match, between the semifinal winners, will also be played in Los Angeles, on Sunday, February 9.

In the previous edition of the Concacaf Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament, hosted in Houston and Frisco, in 2016, the United States topped Canada 2-0 in the final, earning its 4th straight title.

The 2020 Concacaf Women’s Olympic Qualifying tournament will kick off what is set to be an exciting year of women’s football at Concacaf. In total, more than 1,400 girls and women from the entire region will compete in top level football tournaments, including the Girls’ Under-15 Championship and the Women’s Under-17 and Under-20 Championships.

2020 Concacaf Women’s Olympic Qualifying Championship Schedule

*Eastern Time (Local Time)



Tuesday, January 28, 2020 – BBVA Stadium, Houston, TX

01: 6:00 pm (5:00 pm) Costa Rica vs Panama

02: 8:30 pm (7:30 pm) United States vs Haiti

Wednesday, January 29, 2020 – HEB Park, Edinburg, TX

03: 5:30 pm (4:30 pm) Canada vs Saint Kitts and Nevis

04: 8:00 pm (7:00 pm) Mexico vs Jamaica

Friday, January 31, 2020 – BBVA Stadium, Houston, TX

05: 6:00 pm (5:00 pm) Haiti vs Costa Rica

06: 8:30 pm (7:30 pm) Panama vs United States

Saturday, February 1, 2020 – HEB Park, Edinburg, TX

07: 3:30 pm (2:30 pm) Saint Kitts and Nevis vs Mexico

08: 5:30 pm (4:30 pm) Jamaica vs Canada

Monday, February 3, 2020 – BBVA Stadium, Houston, TX

09: 6:00 pm (5:00 pm) Panama vs Haiti

10: 8:30 pm (7:30 pm) United States vs Costa Rica

Tuesday, February 4, 2020 – HEB Park, Edinburg, TX

12: 6:30 pm (5:30 pm) Canada vs Mexico

11: 8:30 pm (7:30 pm) Jamaica vs Saint Kitts and Nevis

Friday, February 7, 2020 – Dignity Health Sports Park, Los Angeles, CA

13: 7:00 pm (4:00 pm) 1B vs 2A

14: 10:00 pm (7:00 pm) 1A vs 2B

Sunday, February 9, 2020 – Dignity Health Sports Park, Los Angeles, CA

15: 6:00 pm (3:00 pm) W13 vs W14