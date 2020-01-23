EPP Group backs new rules for green investments

The European Parliament’s Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee and the Environment Committee have approved new rules defining what qualifies as sustainable investments in the European Union.

EPP Group MEP Sirpa Pietikäinen, who is one of the two lead European Parliament negotiators working on this issue, explained what sustainable investments are and how the new rules will boost the environment.

