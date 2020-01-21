DIY bathroom deep cleaning tips

From Dura Care Baths

Maintaining the cleanliness of the bathroom is a must in every household. If not properly taken care of, the bathroom can be the place where viruses and bacteria could thrive and spread diseases. The bathroom should not just be beautiful; it should also be squeaky-clean.

Cleaning the lavatory could be a challenge for some, but is also rewarding in the long run. Having a clean bathroom lets you relax and concentrate on whatever your business is from taking a bath or using the toilet. The difficulty of cleaning the bathroom would not be that hard if you read this infographic and follow these instructions.

Sinks

Sinks can be vulnerable to stains and bacteria. Toothpaste dribbles, face wash, and other liquids go to the sinks every day. One way of cleaning the sinks without leaving a huge dent on your wallet is through using abrasive or soft-scrub cleaners and all-purpose bathroom cleaners. Cleaners formulated with bleach can help to remove stains and residue left on the bathroom sink.

Shower and bathtub

Soap, shampoo, and other products can make the shower tiles or bathtub surface look old and weary in no time. Mold, mildew, and moisture can build up on the tub if you refrain from cleaning. To prevent this, make sure to follow these easy steps:

Spray all-purpose bathroom cleaner in the tub area and allow it to stay there for a few minutes while you clean the rest of the bathroom

Scrub the shower tiles with an abrasive brush and then scrub the bathtub afterward

Rinse the tiles and tub with your removable shower head. If you do not have one, you can always improvise by attaching your faucet on a hose then proceed on rinsing.

Glass doors

Unlike the bathtub and shower tiles, glass doors should not be scrubbed by an abrasive cleaner because they could cause scratches on the glass. Instead, they can be cleaned by rugs after spraying an all-purpose cleaner on the area and wiping it off it with a rug. If you want an alternative compound to use, you can always try using white vinegar or a commercial lime and scale remover.

Toilet

Most people hate cleaning the toilet because of the process and the fact that the toilet is one of the dirtiest parts of the bathroom. However, cleaning the toilets is just like cleaning the shower with only a few extra steps, including:

Smear liquid toilet bowl cleaner into the bowl and let it stay there for a few minutes. Standing time is necessary to dissolve deposits and kill germs, so don’t cut the time short.

Brush the toilet thoroughly with a bowl brush. Make sure that all sides of the bowl are scrubbed. Curved bowl brushes reach up and under the toilet, rim to scour away hidden deposits, so it is advised that you use this instead of ordinary brushes.

There are times where a stain is developed on the toilet, and that stain cannot be removed by bowl brush alone. When this situation occurs, you can always rely on a pumice stone to remove the stain.

After cleaning the toilet, it is time to disinfect it. To do this, you can use a disinfectant or an all-purpose cleaner to disinfect the toilet. Apply the disinfectant to the toilet rims, seat and lid, tank, and bowl exterior should be.

When cleaning the bathroom, never forget to clean the windows, the medicine cabinets, and the storage spaces as well.

Restock toiletries and throw away containers of products that are no longer needed. Get the towels and robes on the laundry and provide clean doormats for the family. Remember, cleaning does not only make your bathroom more comfortable. It also makes it look better.

