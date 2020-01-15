Cayman: Vinnie Jones – Breast Cancer Foundation Gala 2020 Speaker

The Breast Cancer Foundation is proud to announce that Vinnie Jones will be the guest speaker at this year’s Breast Cancer Foundation Gala, which will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman.



The theme of this year’s Gala focuses on the important role of spousal and family support, as well as the impact battling cancer has not only on the individual but the entire family.



“The Foundation is very excited and proud to say that Vinnie Jones will be here to support us at this year’s Gala dinner,” said Janette Fitzgerald, Chief Administrator, Breast Cancer Foundation of Cayman. “Vinnie, whose wife Tanya Terry died of cancer in 2019, will bring a heartfelt point of view of the struggles of battling and ultimately losing the fight with cancer.”



Vinnie Jones started his career as a professional soccer player playing for some of the UK’s most prominent teams, including Wimbledon, Leeds, Chelsea, Sheffield United, QPR and eventually, was the Captain of Wales.



In 1998 Vinnie was approached by up and coming director Guy Ritchie for a role in his cockney caper movie, “Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels.” Vinnie accepted the challenge and from this point, the former footballer had a new calling: movie star. “Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels” skyrocketed to the top in Europe and the USA, and Vinnie’s new career ascended in the same direction. He went on to star in hits such as “Snatch,” “Gone in Sixty Seconds” and “Swordfish.”



To date Vinnie has appeared in over 45 movies, working with some of the film industry’s top producers and directors including Mathew Vaughn, Jerry Bruckheimer, Brett Ratner, and Gary Lucchesi. He was seen in the massive summer blockbuster, “X-Men 3: The Last Stand” as Cain Marko, better known as the Juggernaut. Most recently, Vinnie wrapped a heavily recurring role on the hit CW’s show “Arrow.” Also, on the TV side, Jones was last spring, a series regular opposite Jack Cutmore-Scott in ABC’s series, “Deception.”



“Vinnie Jones will bring a unique perspective to this year’s Gala as he experienced first-hand the devastation of the disease that took the life of his wife, Tanya, to whom he was married for 25 years,” added Kim Lund, co-founder and board member of the Breast Cancer Foundation of Cayman. “We are thrilled to welcome him to Cayman as this year’s guest speaker at the Gala and share his very personal experience.”



“Vinnie played in the famous Wimbledon FA Cup winning team in 1988 and then moved on to star as some of film’s most iconic characters,” added James Bovell, co-founder and board member of the Breast Cancer Foundation of Cayman. “Vinnie, undoubtably, will provide an original, memorable and emotional speech at this year’s Gala.”



The black tie (actually pink tie), event starts at 6 p.m. with a champagne reception followed by a sumptuous three-course meal, wine included. If you are interested in tickets, they are CI$375 each per person and CI$3,750 for a table of ten. There are only a handful of tables remaining, but sponsorships are still available.



The Breast Cancer Foundation is looking for sponsors for the event, as well as donations for the auctions. If you are interested, please contact Janette Fitzgerald at [email protected] or call 923-1135.