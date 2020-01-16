Cayman: The Chief Justice’s Report to the Opening of the Courts 15th Jan 2020

HON. CHIEF JUSTICE Anthony Smellie, QC

Welcome and salutations were extended to His Excellency the Governor; the Deputy Governor Mr Franz Manderson; The Honourable Premier Mr Alden McLaughlin; The Honourable Speaker Mr McKeeva Bush; Members of Cabinet and of the Legislative Assembly; Members of the Judiciary in the galleries, the Acting Commissioner of Police; spouses of the judges in attendance, including Mrs Jacqueline Smellie and other distinguished guests.



Thanks were first of all expressed to Pastor Woods for having led the

gathering in prayer.



The Chief Justice then invited the Honourable Attorney General Mr

Samuel Bulgin QC to move the motion for the opening of the Court, to

be followed and seconded by Mr Patrick Moran, Director of Public

Prosecutions, then Mr David Collins, President of the Cayman Islands

Legal Practitioners’ Association (CIPLA), and by Mr Colin Mckie QC on

behalf of the consultant editors of the Cayman Islands Law Reports.



As in previous years, the Chief Justice began with reflections on the

changes or transitions occurring within the judiciary and staff of the

Administration.



THE JUDICIARY



Justice Margaret Ramsay Hale



It is with great pleasure that I welcome Justice Ramsay Hale and mark

her presence presiding with us this morning at the opening of the Court.



The judge needs no introduction to this gathering. Indeed, this is very

much a welcome back to the fold from whence she had but only

temporarily departed. On behalf of her colleagues, including if I might

say so, especially myself as the one most long acquainted, she is assured that we are delighted to have her back and we look forward to a long collegial relationship of service to the people of these Islands as judges of this Court. And while we sympathize with the people of the Turks and Caicos Islands in their reported sense of loss at her departure from office as their Chief Justice, we can only say that it is too bad that she cannot be in more than one place at the same time. From our point of view this Court which she regards as her home court, is where she belongs!



Justice Ramsay Hale will be one of the five judges who serve on all the

divisions of the Grand Court. And she already dealing with her first

matter listed this week in the family division.



Justice Charles Quin



At last year’s opening, we had the distinct privilege and pleasure, in the

presence of Justice Quin, Mrs Quin and their sons, to pay tribute to the

judge on his retirement, for his wonderful service to the courts and the

legal profession in the Cayman Islands.



But we were, very sadly, later last year, to mark the passing of our dear

friend and colleague.



On this occasion, we remember him and once more give thanks for his

tremendous contributions to the administration of justice in this count and for the very fond memories he has left with us of our times together as colleagues on the bench.



Justice Charles Quin will never be forgotten and it was very pleasing to

see the same portrait of him which smiles down upon the foyer of the

Court gracing the front page of the first edition of the Compass for 2020, a very fitting memorial for all of Cayman.



Sir Edward Zacca



The passing of Sir Edward Zacca was marked on the 12 November by a

minute of silence in all the Courts and by the flying of the flag at halfmast that day. These were but symbolic expressions of our appreciation for his many years of service as President of the Court of Appeal and his contributions to the development of jurisprudence in the several jurisdictions of the Commonwealth Caribbean, Bermuda and the Bahamas, in all of which he served. Today we remember Sir Edward very fondly also for his unfailingcourtesy as a judge and colleague and for being the true gentleman that he was.



Sir George Newman



We also very sadly last year, marked the passing of Justice of Appeal, Sir George Newman.



Justice Newman was throughout the Commonwealth, widely regarded

as a pre-eminent public law, constitutional and criminal law jurist. He

served on our Court of Appeal for more than 4 years and made a very

lasting contribution especially through his lead judgments on behalf of

the Court. He was a very kind and caring man and will be fondly

remembered by all who had the good fortune to spend time in his

presence.



To read the whole of the Chief Justice’s Report go to: https://www.judicial.ky/wp-content/uploads/publications/speeches/THECHIEFJUSTICEREPORT2020.pdf