Cayman: Single-vehicle collision in Bodden Town, traffic enforcement continues

From RCIPS

Shortly after 11:50PM on Sunday, 19 January, officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision on Condor Road in Bodden Town, where the vehicle involved had caught fire. A BMW had been travelling westbound on Anton Bodden Road when it left the roadway in the vicinity of Condor Road and collided with a wall on the roadside. The driver was assisted from the vehicle by a member of the public who had come upon the collision, after which the vehicle caught fire.

EMS and fire officers attended the location and the driver was transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. The fire was extinguished without incident.

The matter is currently under investigation.

“We would like to commend the member of the public who assisted the driver in this incident,” said Superintendent Robert Graham. “Their actions may well have prevented this collision from ending in tragedy, and are a great reminder of what Caymankind is all about.”

Meanwhile, over the past four days, 17–20 January, RCIPS officers issued 32 tickets for speeding, 63 tickets for tint, 4 tickets for using a mobile phone while driving, and prosecuted 4 persons for DUI. There were also 35 traffic collisions recorded.

“We continue to urge the public to exercise caution on the roads,” said Inspector Dwayne Jones of the Traffic & Roads Policing Unit. “We are still seeing far too many persons speeding or committing other offenses while driving. While we will continue to prosecute these offenses accordingly, we need the public to do their part in making our roads safer.”