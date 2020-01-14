Cayman: RBC Wealth Management opens in Camana Bay Town Centre

IMAGE: Camana Bay

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, 13 January 2020 — Dart Real Estate and RBC Wealth Management announced today that RBC Dominion Securities and RBC Private Banking have joined the thriving financial scene in Camana Bay with the opening of their new corporate premises, which includes an ATM, on Forum Lane.

“Our team is very pleased to welcome RBC to the community of over 120 businesses that are based in Camana Bay,” said Jennifer Ebanks, Dart’s Senior Manager, Business Development. “RBC represents the type of world-class financial services firms choosing to operate here.”

The new RBC wealth management office brings with it approximately 30 employees and is the third bank to have a 24/7 ATM in Camana Bay’s Town Centre, joining Cayman National and Scotiabank.

“We are incredibly proud to become part of the Camana Bay community,” said Andrew McCartney, managing director, RBC Dominion Securities. “This investment in a new state-of-the-art office in one of the region’s leading financial and commercial hubs reinforces our commitment to the Cayman Islands. Camana Bay is uniquely positioned as the preeminent home for high-net-worth businesses and we are excited about what the future holds, both for RBC, and the wider Camana Bay community.”

McCartney says that the new location also provides a world-class employee experience given the broad range of quality amenities at Camana Bay. The move also puts the bank closer to many of its partners and clients. “Now we can be even closer to the service providers with whom we work to help deliver the world-class service our clients have come to expect. In fact, many of our Family Office clients now happen to be our neighbours at Camana Bay!”

McCartney also said that by co-locating RBC Dominion Securities and Private Banking they have created a one-stop shop to serve their client’s wealth management needs, underscoring their continued investment in the Cayman Islands.

According to Ebanks, Camana Bay has become a thriving financial hub with more than 2,500 people working there daily. “We’re excited to see our community of financial services tenants grow with the addition of RBC, and look forward to our shared success.”

Camana Bay welcomes RBC during its current growth period, which includes the recent expansion of Cayman International School, the opening of Foster’s new 60,000-square-foot location and its first for-sale residential offering, OLEA, now under construction.

About Dart Real Estate

Dart Real Estate is a development company based on Grand Cayman in the Cayman Islands, a British Overseas Territory.

The company’s flagship development is the 685-acre mixed-use, master-planned town of Camana Bay, the Caribbean’s first and only community founded on the principles of New Urbanism.

Dart Real Estate’s portfolio continues to grow with the addition of world-class Seven Mile Beach developments, including the LEED® Silver-certified Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa, The Residences at Seafire, The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman, an upcoming five-star resort and residences, and Paradise Villas on Little Cayman.

Dart Real Estate also manages Regatta Office Park, Flagship Building, Island Plaza and the Cayman Islands Yacht Club. It developed the residential neighbourhoods of North Creek and Salt Creek. In addition, the 26-acre Dart Nursery propagates and supplies native plants and trees for all of its developments and properties.

Dart Real Estate strives to enhance the quality of life and to create opportunities for all in the Cayman Islands through purposeful placemaking, meaningful connections and lasting experiences that transcend bricks and mortar.

For more information, visit dartrealestate.com and keep up with the latest developments on Linkedin, and Twitter.

About RBC

For 50 years, RBC Dominion Securities has helped individuals, families, businesses, charitable foundations, and other organisations in the Cayman Islands and beyond build on, and preserve, their wealth through sound financial planning, trusted investment advice, and unparalleled wealth management solutions.

Building on a 120-year history around the world, with over 400,000 clients globally, and more than C$402 billion in assets under care, RBC Dominion Securities is one of the world’s leading full-service investment and wealth management firms.

RBC Royal Bank is the proud recipient of Global Finance magazine’s 2020 Best Private Bank (North America) Award. The publication also gave RBC its top accolades in the Caribbean, specifically, Best Private Bank, Best Private Bank for Entrepreneurs, and Best Private Bank for Families.