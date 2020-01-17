Cayman: Premier off to Cayman Finance NY meeting

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands – Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin will leave the Cayman Islands on Sunday to attend the 7th Annual Cayman Finance New York Breakfast Briefing on Tuesday, 21 January.

At the meeting the Premier will deliver remarks promoting the Cayman Islands as a reliable and stable jurisdiction in which to do business. Those attending the meeting will learn about the latest developments in the Cayman Islands Financial Services Industry from the Premier and other speakers.

Later that day the delegation will attend the 2nd Cayman Finance New York Reinsurance Round Table. With more than 600 Captive insurance and Reinsurance companies and several large Reinsurance companies domiciled in the Cayman Islands, this is an important sector for Cayman’s Financial Services Industry.

Attending with the Premier will be Attorney General Hon. Sam Bulgin; Financial Services Minister Hon. Tara Rivers; Director of the Department of Financial Services Michelle Bahadur; members of the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority; Ministry of International Trade, Investment, Aviation and Maritime Affairs Chief Officer Eric Bush; Senior Political Advisor to the Premier Roy Tatum; and Personal Assistant Jana Pouchie-Bush.