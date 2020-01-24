Cayman: Micro & small businesses and aspiring entrepreneurs to benefit from free training workshops

Micro and small business owners and persons desirous of starting their own businesses are set to benefit from a series of twelve free training workshops in 2020, with the first scheduled for Thursday, January 30, at the offices of the Chamber of Commerce in Governors Square.

The January 30 workshop will zero-in on financial planning and will provide participants with valuable information on preparing financial plans, understanding when and how to borrow for existing businesses, risk assessment and management, identifying sources of cash to start a business, among other topics. The workshop will be facilitated jointly by General Manager and CEO of the Cayman Islands Development Bank (CIDC), Tracey Ebanks, and Financial Controller of the CIDC, Paula Smith. Both facilitators boast solid qualifications and experience in financial management and planning, as well as in the development and management of micro and small businesses.

Other areas to be covered by the year-long series of free training workshops, dubbed Small Biz Bootcamps, include marketing; sales; growth strategies; and customer relationship management. These will be delivered monthly, by a team of qualified and accomplished facilitators.

The micro and small business workshops are being put on by the Cayman Islands Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Ministry of Commerce, Planning and Infrastructure. The Chamber and the Ministry have been partnering for the hosting of these free workshops since 2015. The aim is to provide training for micro and small enterprises to help them improve their businesses, as well as to offer guidance and training to individual entrepreneurs or sole traders and persons wanting to start a business. To date, over 1,200 micro and small business owners and other entrepreneurs have benefitted from 46 Workshops.

Persons who own micro or small enterprises and other entrepreneurs or business-minded individuals in need of training or guidance are invited to register for the January 30 workshop by clicking on this link.

https://web.caymanchamber.ky/events/Small-Biz-Bootcamp-Financial-Planning-1783/details

Interested persons may also call the Chamber of Commerce at 949-8090, or email [email protected] for more information.

About the Cayman Islands Chamber of Commerce

Established in 1965, The Cayman Islands Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit organisation that exists to support, promote and protect businesses in the Cayman Islands and the wider community. The Chamber currently represents over 600 businesses and associations from every major industry and sector.