Cayman: Dump on fire again/Update – DEH and CIFS Respond to Fire at Vehicle Recycling Plant

UPDATE: DEH and CIFS Respond to Fire at Vehicle Recycling Plant

Department of Environmental Health (DEH) and Cayman Islands Fire Service (CIFS) crews are working to resolve an incident at the vehicle recycling plant adjacent to the George Town Landfill, this morning (24 January 2020).

CIFS crews arrived at the site at 8.32 a.m. where a deep seated fire had emerged among the vehicles.

CIFS are working closely with DEH colleagues and plant operators to move surrounding vehicles not involved in the fire, to enable swift and effective extinguishment.

Further assistance has been given from the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service helicopter and thermal imaging cameras to help crews pin point the deep seated fire.

A large smoke plume can be seen in the vicinity. With current variable winds, surrounding residents and business affected by this smoke plume are advised to keep windows and doors closed.

Properties with air conditioning units should monitor their effectiveness and ensure smoke is not drawn into buildings.

This situation is being closely monitored by all concerned agencies and further updates will be provided from the scene as the crews continue work to contain the fire.

Original story:

The George Town dump is on fire again and appears to be in the yard where scrap is placed for recycling.

By all appearances it is a serious blaze and we understand commenced around 8am this morning.

The Sports Day for pre-school students at Cayman International School, that is close to the Dump was cancelled this morning because of the smoke.

Fire services are on the site dealing with the problem.