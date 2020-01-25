Cayman: 3 charged for drug offenses following George Town Search

From RCIPS

IMAGE: Shutterstock

Shortly after 5:30AM on Wednesday, 22 January, officers executed a warrant at a residence off Shedden Road in George Town. During a search of the premises, quantities of ganja and cocaine were recovered and two men, ages 22 of West Bay, and 35 of George Town, and a woman, age 23 of George Town, were arrested on suspicion of drug offenses.

The 22-year-old man has been formally charged with Possession of Ganja and Possession of Ganja with Intent to Supply. The 35-year-old man has been charged with Possession of Ganja, and all three have been jointly charged with Possession of Cocaine and Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Supply.

They appear in court today, 24 January.