BRT WEEKEND JAMAICA—Why now?

After 8 years, seven destinations, and over 100 executed events, BRT Weekend heads for Ochi Rios, Jamaica for the first time March 13-15, 2020. The weekend’s schedule includes 3 days of entertainment, rousing party themes, and all-inclusive food and drinks for every patron. The confirmed lineup consists of 2019 Soca monarch Mr. Killa, Shenseea, and out of the 6ix team—Chronic Law, and Daddy 1. Despite the high anticipation for the first installment of the 2020 BRT Weekend Tour, the question that Hans Mullings Sr and Hans Mullings Jr have been addressing lately is – Why now?

Since its inception, BRT Weekend has positioned itself to be the first Caribbean Music Festival Tour which draws thousands of people to exotic destinations. To date, Florida Keys, Miami, Palm Springs, Los Angeles, Atlantic City, Dominican Republic, and Turks and Caicos were landmarks for BRT. Jamaica was not on the organizers’ schedule prior to 2019. This decision was strategically determined by Hans Mullings Sr and Huns Mullings Jr. “BRT Weekend was created to provide a vacation experience… this is way the name is Beach Road Trip Weekend…Jamaica is the home of many of our weekenders…We wanted to give them something different” according to Hans Mullings Sr. Although the opportunities became available to bring BRT Weekend to Jamaica, the Mullings refused.

Last year, the Mullings and their team leads agreed that 2020 will be a year of changes. They reviewed the feedback received by their dedicated supporters. The Mullings specifically evaluated the entire operation. Without major financial backing, BRT Weekend began to evolve after their largest event with over 10,000 patrons in Atlantic City last year. A few of the latest updates were revealed at the 2019 November BRT Weekend in Miami, Florida. The weekend schedule of events was reorganized, new themes were added such as “Beach Bounce”, “Brunch on the River”, and “Yacht Club”. The food selection improved with lots of lavished options. New staging and site layouts were also noticeable.

BRT Weekend is one year away from its 10-year milestone. During the 2020 Tour, BRT Weekend will unfold a lot more changes including new locations, unpredicted artists, upscale themes, and more. “BRT Weekend is undergoing a complete makeover” according to Hans Jr. “The vast amount of our patrons are repeated customers; we owe it to them…we owe it to industry.”

For more information on BRT Weekend, visit www.brtweekend.com, @BRTWeekend on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.