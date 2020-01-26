26 Jan 2020 Weather in Cayman

Sat 24

SYNOPSIS

Light north to northeasterly winds and smooth seas will continue over the Cayman area for the next 24 hours in association with a slack pressure gradient over the Northwest Caribbean.

Humidity: 90% UP from yesterday)

UV: 8.2 VERY HIGH (Same as yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 67°F to 83°F. Yesterday: H 82.2°F L 66.9°F

Winds: Today: NE 5-10 mph Tonight: NE 5-10 mph

Barometer: 1015.50 mb Steady

Rain: Last month: 1.33 in

Last 24 hrs 0.00 in

This month: 0.31 in

4 days since rain

3 rain days in Jan

2019 Season Total: 30.21 in

2020 Season Total: 0.31 in

Latest rainfall readings are from NORTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in January 2.2 in.

Average temperature in January: 72°F to 81°F

Sea Temperature in January: 81°F

MOON: 3% illumination

Waxing Crescent

Tides, Moonrise, Moonset, and Moon Phases, January 2020

Grand Cayman

Cayman Brac

LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST

