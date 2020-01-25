25 Jan 2020 Weather in Cayman

25 Jan Sat 2020
Weather in Cayman
SYNOPSIS
Light north to northeasterly winds and slight seas will continue over the Cayman area for the next 24 hours in association with a slack pressure gradient over the Northwest Caribbean.
Humidity: 62% (DOWN from yesterday)
UV: 8.2 VERY HIGH (UP from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 67°F to 83°F. Yesterday: H 62.4°F L 80.8°F
Winds: Today: NNE 5-10 mph Tonight: NNE 5-10 mph
Barometer: 1016.00 mb Rising slowly
Rain: Last month: 1.33 in
Last 24 hrs 0.00 in
This month: 0.31 in
3 days since rain
3 rain days in Jan
2019 Season Total: 30.21 in
2020 Season Total: 0.31 in
Latest rainfall readings are from NORTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in January 2.2 in.
Average temperature in January: 72°F to 81°F
Sea Temperature in January: 81°F
MOON: 0.4% illumination
Tides, Moonrise, Moonset, and Moon Phases, January 2020
Grand Cayman
Cayman Brac
LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST
