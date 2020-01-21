21 Jan 2020 Weather in Cayman

21 Jan Tue 2020

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

Isolated showers are expected over the Cayman area for the next 24 hours in association with a cold front over Cayman. A decrease in showers is expected tomorrow morning as the cold front moves east of Cayman Brac and Little Cayman. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area that are moving towards the south.

Humidity: 79% (DOWN from yesterday)

UV: 7.3 HIGH (DOWN from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 77°F to 85°F. Yesterday: H 84.6°F L 75.9°F

Winds: Today: N 15-25 mph Tonight: NNW 20-30 mph

Barometer: 1014.70 mb Steady

Rain: Last month: 1.33 in

Last 24 hrs 0.00 in

This month: 0.30 in

16 days since rain

2 rain days in Jan

2019 Season Total: 30.21 in

2020 Season Total: 0.30 in

Latest rainfall readings are from NORTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in January 2.2 in.

Average temperature in January: 72°F to 81°F

Sea Temperature in January: 81°F

MOON: 12% illumination

Waning crescent

Tides, Moonrise, Moonset, and Moon Phases, January 2020

Grand Cayman

Cayman Brac

LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST

