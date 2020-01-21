21 Jan 2020 Weather in Cayman

21 Jan Tue 2020
Weather in Cayman
SYNOPSIS
Isolated showers are expected over the Cayman area for the next 24 hours in association with a cold front over Cayman. A decrease in showers is expected tomorrow morning as the cold front moves east of Cayman Brac and Little Cayman. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area that are moving towards the south.
Humidity: 79% (DOWN from yesterday)
UV: 7.3 HIGH (DOWN from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 77°F to 85°F. Yesterday: H 84.6°F L 75.9°F
Winds: Today: N 15-25 mph Tonight: NNW 20-30 mph
Barometer: 1014.70 mb Steady
Rain: Last month: 1.33 in
Last 24 hrs 0.00 in
This month: 0.30 in
16 days since rain
2 rain days in Jan
2019 Season Total: 30.21 in
2020 Season Total: 0.30 in
Latest rainfall readings are from NORTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in January 2.2 in.
Average temperature in January: 72°F to 81°F
Sea Temperature in January: 81°F
MOON: 12% illumination
Tides, Moonrise, Moonset, and Moon Phases, January 2020
Grand Cayman
Cayman Brac
LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST
See: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar
Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/
Moon info and graphic: https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown
Speak Your Mind