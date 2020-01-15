2020 Flow Concacaf Caribbean Club Championship Schedule announced

Miami (Wednesday, January 15, 2020) – The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf) today announced the schedule for the 2020 Flow Concacaf Caribbean Club Championship. The Caribbean club competition will be played in two stages, a group stage and a final stage.



The group stage of the 2020 Flow Concacaf Caribbean Club Championship will take place from January 29-February 9 at Anthony Spaulding Complex in Kingston, Jamaica. In Group A, hosts Waterhouse FC of Jamaica will play alongside 2017 winners Cibao FC of the Dominican Republic and Don Bosco FC of Haiti.



In Group B, 2019 Caribbean Champions Portmore United FC of Jamaica will face 2018 winners Club Atletico Pantoja of the Dominican Republic and Arcahaie FC of Haiti.



After round robin play, the top two finishers of each group will advance to final stage. The final stage (semifinals, third place match and final) will be played May 8-14 at a to be announced venue. At the conclusion of the event, the champion will qualify for the 2021 Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League, while the runner-up and third place team will qualify for the 2020 Scotiabank Concacaf League



The loser of the third-place match will face the winner of the 2020 Concacaf Caribbean Club Shield in a playoff match to determine who will be the third Caribbean representative in the 2020 Scotiabank Concacaf League.



2020 Flow Concacaf Caribbean Club Championship Schedule

*Listed in local time