January 20, 2020

20 Jan 2020 Weather in Cayman

January 20, 2020 by Leave a Comment
0
0



Pin It
comments feed comments feed

20 Jan Mon 2020

Sat 24

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

An increase in cloudiness and showers is expected over the Cayman area from this evening as a cold front moves over the Yucatan Channel and the associated pre frontal trough extends over our area.

Humidity: 84% (UP from yesterday)
UV: 7.5 HIGH (UP from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 76°F to 85°F. Yesterday: H 84.7°F L 76.3°F 
Winds: Today: NNE 5-10 mph Tonight: N 10-15 mph
Barometer: 1015.90 mb Steady
Rain: Last month: 1.33 in
Last 24 hrs 0.00 in
This month: 0.30 in
15 days since rain
2 rain days in Jan
2019 Season Total: 30.21 in
2020 Season Total: 0.30 in
Latest rainfall readings are from NORTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in January 2.2 in.
Average temperature in January: 72°F to 81°F
Sea Temperature in January: 81°F

MOON: 19% illumination

Waning crescent

Tides, Moonrise, Moonset, and Moon Phases, January 2020

Grand Cayman

Cayman Brac

LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST

See: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar
Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/
Moon info and graphic: https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Filed Under: Caribbean News, iEnvironment, iLocal News, iScience, iTech, iWeather, News, Weather
About ieyenews

Speak Your Mind

*