20 Jan 2020 Weather in Cayman

20 Jan Mon 2020
Weather in Cayman
SYNOPSIS
An increase in cloudiness and showers is expected over the Cayman area from this evening as a cold front moves over the Yucatan Channel and the associated pre frontal trough extends over our area.
Humidity: 84% (UP from yesterday)
UV: 7.5 HIGH (UP from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 76°F to 85°F. Yesterday: H 84.7°F L 76.3°F
Winds: Today: NNE 5-10 mph Tonight: N 10-15 mph
Barometer: 1015.90 mb Steady
Rain: Last month: 1.33 in
Last 24 hrs 0.00 in
This month: 0.30 in
15 days since rain
2 rain days in Jan
2019 Season Total: 30.21 in
2020 Season Total: 0.30 in
Latest rainfall readings are from NORTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in January 2.2 in.
Average temperature in January: 72°F to 81°F
Sea Temperature in January: 81°F
MOON: 19% illumination
Tides, Moonrise, Moonset, and Moon Phases, January 2020
Grand Cayman
Cayman Brac
LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST
See: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar
Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/
Moon info and graphic: https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown
