20 Jan 2020 Weather in Cayman

20 Jan Mon 2020

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

An increase in cloudiness and showers is expected over the Cayman area from this evening as a cold front moves over the Yucatan Channel and the associated pre frontal trough extends over our area.

Humidity: 84% (UP from yesterday)

UV: 7.5 HIGH (UP from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 76°F to 85°F. Yesterday: H 84.7°F L 76.3°F

Winds: Today: NNE 5-10 mph Tonight: N 10-15 mph

Barometer: 1015.90 mb Steady

Rain: Last month: 1.33 in

Last 24 hrs 0.00 in

This month: 0.30 in

15 days since rain

2 rain days in Jan

2019 Season Total: 30.21 in

2020 Season Total: 0.30 in

Latest rainfall readings are from NORTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in January 2.2 in.

Average temperature in January: 72°F to 81°F

Sea Temperature in January: 81°F

MOON: 19% illumination

Waning crescent

Tides, Moonrise, Moonset, and Moon Phases, January 2020

Grand Cayman

Cayman Brac

LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST

