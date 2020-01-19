19 Jan 2020 Weather in Cayman

19 Jan Sun 2020

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

A gradual decrease in wind speed is expected over the next 24 hours as cold front moves over the eastern Gulf of Mexico and weakens the pressure gradient across the northwest Caribbean.

Humidity: 82% (UP from yesterday)

UV: 7.2 HIGH (UP from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 76°F to 87°F. Yesterday: H 85.6°F L 76.3°F

Winds: Today: E 10-20 mph Tonight: ENE 5-10 mph

Barometer: 1018.10 mb Steady

Rain: Last month: 1.33 in

Last 24 hrs 0.00 in

This month: 0.30 in

14 days since rain

2 rain days in Jan

2019 Season Total: 30.21 in

2020 Season Total: 0.30 in

Latest rainfall readings are from NORTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in January 2.2 in.

Average temperature in January: 72°F to 81°F

Sea Temperature in January: 81°F

MOON: 29% illumination

Waning Crescent

Tides, Moonrise, Moonset, and Moon Phases, January 2020

Grand Cayman

Cayman Brac

LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST

See: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL

FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar

Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/

Moon info and graphic: https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown