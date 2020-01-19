19 Jan 2020 Weather in Cayman

19 Jan Sun 2020
Weather in Cayman
SYNOPSIS
A gradual decrease in wind speed is expected over the next 24 hours as cold front moves over the eastern Gulf of Mexico and weakens the pressure gradient across the northwest Caribbean.
Humidity: 82% (UP from yesterday)
UV: 7.2 HIGH (UP from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 76°F to 87°F. Yesterday: H 85.6°F L 76.3°F
Winds: Today: E 10-20 mph Tonight: ENE 5-10 mph
Barometer: 1018.10 mb Steady
Rain: Last month: 1.33 in
Last 24 hrs 0.00 in
This month: 0.30 in
14 days since rain
2 rain days in Jan
2019 Season Total: 30.21 in
2020 Season Total: 0.30 in
Latest rainfall readings are from NORTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in January 2.2 in.
Average temperature in January: 72°F to 81°F
Sea Temperature in January: 81°F
MOON: 29% illumination
Tides, Moonrise, Moonset, and Moon Phases, January 2020
Grand Cayman
Cayman Brac
LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST
