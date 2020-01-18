18 Jan 2020 Weather in Cayman

18 Jan Sat 2020
Weather in Cayman
SYNOPSIS
Fresh easterly winds and rough seas continue as a high pressure system over the eastern USA which supports a tight pressure gradient across the northwest Caribbean. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area that are moving towards the west.
Humidity: 65% (DOWN from yesterday)
UV: 6.8 HIGH (Same as yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 76°F to 83°F. Yesterday: H 82.5°F L 77.8°F
Winds: Today: E 20-30 mph Tonight: E 10-20 mph
Barometer: 1018.60 mb Rising slowly
Rain: Last month: 1.33 in
Last 24 hrs 0.00 in
This month: 0.30 in
13 days since rain
2 rain days in Jan
2019 Season Total: 30.21 in
2020 Season Total: 0.30 in
Latest rainfall readings are from NORTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in January 2.2 in.
Average temperature in January: 72°F to 81°F
Sea Temperature in January: 81°F
MOON: 39% illumination
Tides, Moonrise, Moonset, and Moon Phases, January 2020
Grand Cayman
Cayman Brac
LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST
