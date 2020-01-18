18 Jan 2020 Weather in Cayman

18 Jan Sat 2020

SAT 24

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

Fresh easterly winds and rough seas continue as a high pressure system over the eastern USA which supports a tight pressure gradient across the northwest Caribbean. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area that are moving towards the west.

Humidity: 65% (DOWN from yesterday)

UV: 6.8 HIGH (Same as yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 76°F to 83°F. Yesterday: H 82.5°F L 77.8°F

Winds: Today: E 20-30 mph Tonight: E 10-20 mph

Barometer: 1018.60 mb Rising slowly

Rain: Last month: 1.33 in

Last 24 hrs 0.00 in

This month: 0.30 in

13 days since rain

2 rain days in Jan

2019 Season Total: 30.21 in

2020 Season Total: 0.30 in

Latest rainfall readings are from NORTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in January 2.2 in.

Average temperature in January: 72°F to 81°F

Sea Temperature in January: 81°F

MOON: 39% illumination

Waning Crescent

Tides, Moonrise, Moonset, and Moon Phases, January 2020

Grand Cayman

Cayman Brac

LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST

See: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL

FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar

Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/

Moon info and graphic: https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown