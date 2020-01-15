15 Jan 2020 Weather in Cayman

15 Jan Wed 2020

Sat24.com

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

Fresh easterly winds and rough seas will continue for the next 24 hours in association with a high pressure system over the western Atlantic Ocean and a tight pressure gradient across the northwest Caribbean.

Humidity: 60% (DOWN from yesterday)

UV: 6.8 HIGH (UP from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 77°F to 87°F. Yesterday: H 86.7°F L 76.4°F

Winds: Today: E 20-30 mph Tonight: ENE 15-25 mph

Barometer: 1018.00 mb Steady

Rain: Last month: 1.33 in

Last 24 hrs 0.00 in

This month: 0.30 in

10 days since rain

2 rain days in Jan

2019 Season Total: 30.21 in

2020 Season Total: 0.30 in

Latest rainfall readings are from NORTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in January 2.2 in.

Average temperature in January: 72°F to 81°F

Sea Temperature in January: 81°F

MOON: 72% illumination

Waning Gibbous

Tides, Moonrise, Moonset, and Moon Phases, January 2020

Grand Cayman

Cayman Brac

LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST

See: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL

FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar

Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/

Moon info and graphic: https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown