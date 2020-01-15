15 Jan 2020 Weather in Cayman

January 15, 2020

Weather in Cayman

15 Jan Wed 2020

Sat24.com

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

Fresh easterly winds and rough seas will continue for the next 24 hours in association with a high pressure system over the western Atlantic Ocean and a tight pressure gradient across the northwest Caribbean.

Humidity: 60% (DOWN from yesterday)
UV: 6.8 HIGH (UP from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 77°F to 87°F. Yesterday: H 86.7°F L 76.4°F 
Winds: Today: E 20-30 mph Tonight: ENE 15-25 mph
Barometer: 1018.00 mb Steady
Rain: Last month: 1.33 in
Last 24 hrs 0.00 in
This month: 0.30 in
10 days since rain
2 rain days in Jan
2019 Season Total: 30.21 in
2020 Season Total: 0.30 in
Latest rainfall readings are from NORTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in January 2.2 in.
Average temperature in January: 72°F to 81°F
Sea Temperature in January: 81°F

MOON: 72% illumination

Waning Gibbous

Tides, Moonrise, Moonset, and Moon Phases, January 2020

Grand Cayman

Cayman Brac

LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST

See: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar
Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/
Moon info and graphic: https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown

