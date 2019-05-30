Zapwater Communication’s Executive Vice President Cheryl Andrews selected as the Marcella Martinez Award Recipient by the Jamaica Tourist Board

From Miami Community Newspapers

Cheryl Andrews

Zapwater Communications, Inc., announces that Executive Vice President, Cheryl Andrews, has been selected as this year’s recipient of the Marcella Martinez Award by the Jamaica Tourist Board and Caribbean Tourism Organization. The annual accolade honors individuals and organizations that have made outstanding contributions through their efforts to strengthen the marketing programs of Caribbean destinations.

First presented in 2005, the award pays tribute to public relations professional Marcella Martinez, for her dedication to the promotion of tourism in the Caribbean. The Jamaica Tourist Board and Caribbean Tourism Organization have thoughtfully selected Cheryl for her continuous, diligent support of the cultural values and heredity of destinations in the Caribbean.

“It is truly humbling to be recognized for the Marcella Martinez Award,” says Cheryl Andrews, Executive Vice President of Zapwater. “I’ve spent a large portion of my career dedicated to promoting the Caribbean and all that it has to offer, and will continue to strive to follow Marcella’s example and passion for one of the world’s most beautiful areas.”

Recently acquired by Zapwater Communications in April, Cheryl Andrews Marketing Communications has been a leading provider of travel marketing services to the Caribbean tourism industry, working with a roster of clients in the region including Grenada Tourism Authority, Turks & Caicos’ Ocean Club Resorts and Bianca Sands, Belize’s ultra-private island Cayo Espanto, Anguilla’s Frangipani Beach Resort, named by Travel + Leisure as the #1 Resort in the Caribbean, 2018 and more.

“I am thrilled that Cheryl’s passion for travel and strategic marketing efforts for the Caribbean are being recognized,” says David Zapata, CEO and founder of Zapwater. “I’ve always looked up to Cheryl for her expertise in generating a global presence for clients, and am honored to work alongside and learn from her every day.”

The award will be presented at the Caribbean Media Awards dinner, hosted by The Jamaica Tourist Board in association with the Caribbean Tourism Organization on June 6th during Caribbean Tourism Week in New York City.