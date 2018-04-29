YouthFlex hosts Poetry Slam Final this May

GRAND CAYMAN (GIS) – Def jams and monster slams will be showcased to listeners when the New Self Help Community Foundation’s Poetry Slam Final airs soon on Radio Cayman.

The Youth Services Unit (YSU), which coordinates the weekly YouthFlex radio show, will host the finale of the lyrical competition on Wednesday, 2 May from 4 p.m. to celebrate Child Month.

Twelve students are in the running to win the first prize of $500 in what is proving to be a closely fought contest. Having “slammed” 30 other contestants in the two eliminationrounds, four Cayman Prep and High School students lead the pack but it is still too close to call said the judges.

Romilly Miller (Cayman Prep & High School (CPHS)), Sanaa Arch and Bella Grieff (CPHS), Jasmine Lambert (CPHS) are currently front-runners, with only a few points separating them from Thalia Naranjo (Cayman Academy), Shante Ramoon (Clifton Hunter High School (CHHS)), Vitoria Buttrum (Cayman International School), Alec Harding (John Gray High School), Martin Diaz-Pascual (CHHS), Jevon Stewart (Cayman Islands Further Education Centre) and Callum O’Brien (Lighthouse School).

“I’m delighted to see non-governmental organisations such as The New Self-Help Community Foundation actively engaging our youth in the performing arts,” said Minister for Education, Youth, Sports, Agriculture & Lands, Hon. Juliana O’Connor-Connolly. “My Ministry is proud to continue our financial partnership with such an inclusive agency.”

“The Youth Services Unit is very pleased to see young people engaged in actively nurturing their own creativity,” said Youth Services Co-ordinator James Myles. “The Poetry Slam competition has been of a very high standard this year and has shown audiences and participants that artistic expression is a compelling way of showcasing personal empowerment.”

Finalists who miss out on the top slot will still have the chance to place second or third, winning cash prizes of $400 or $300, respectively. The contestants will be judged on originality, delivery and content.

