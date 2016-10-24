Youth Crime Prevention Day (YCPD) Programme – November 3, 2016 (CHHS)

Youth ACT will be presenting the YCPD to Year 8 students of Clifton Hunter High School (CHHS) on November 3, 2016. On behalf of the Youth ACT Board of Directors, I invite you to attend and provide much needed press and TV coverage on this programme which is offered as an intervention and prevention strategy to address the alarming growth of crime in the Cayman Islands, particularly among our young people. The Programme operates from 8:30am to 2:45pm.

Strong evidence indicates that there are seven years of warning before a juvenile becomes a serious, violent offender. Since 2013, Youth ACT has delivered the YCPD to over 2,000 Year 8 and 10 students at CHHS and JGHS, which included Years 8 -11 students at Layman Scott High School. YCPD is presented in an interactive non-traditional educational setting to educate our children on the causes and consequences of crime and to empower them with the knowledge to make positive decisions.

This promises to be an exciting program and we hope that all our students will embrace the messages from this program.

Below is an overview of the Lesson Plans and Presenters, for the YCPD Programme.