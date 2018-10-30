Your Winter escape awaits in the Cayman Islands

From Travel Pulse

Three islands, one destination, endless ways to enjoy a tropical escape this winter.

For those already plotting a sun and sand-filled getaway to help survive the snowy months ahead, the Cayman Islands offer a trio a trio of tropical hideaways that create the ultimate Caribbean paradise.

Each of the Cayman Islands – Grand Cayman, Cayman Brac and Little Cayman – have their own personality.

Grand Cayman, the largest of the islands, is known for its beach resorts and scuba diving sites as well as being a place of barefoot elegance.

Cayman Brac meanwhile offers up an adventurous spirit and is a popular launch point for deep-sea fishing excursions.

Seeking tranquility? Look no further than Little Cayman, the smallest island, home to diverse wildlife including endangered iguanas and seabirds such as the red-footed boobies.

Grand Cayman

Aerial view of Grand Cayman overlooking George Town and Seven Mile Beach to the north. (photo courtesy of Don McDougall/Cayman Islands Department of Tourism)

Arts, culture, and nature all come together on Grand Cayman to create a charming atmosphere.

The west side of the island is home to the legendary and award-winning Seven Mile Beach, which was named one of the ultimate beaches in the region by Caribbean Travel + Life, the fourth best beach in the Caribbean by Trip Advisor, and the 12th of the best beaches in the world by MSN.

On Grand Cayman’s North Sound visitors will find a community of stingrays that’s so large, the locals refer to it as a city, Stingray City to be exact.

George Town traditional architecture and modern treats are another Grand Cayman highlight, as is the duty-free shopping for those who need their retail therapy fix.

PHOTO: View of George Town coastline on Grand Cayman island. (photo via virsuziglis/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

And don’t miss visiting the eastern districts of Grand Cayman where the rare Blue Iguana can be spotted at Queen Elizabeth II Botanic Park.

Cayman Brac

An island named after a breathtaking bluff, Cayman Brac is ideal for those who prefer a low-key tropical escape. The island is dotted by tiny towns such as West End, Water Place, and Cotton Tree Bay.

It’s also a place where nature lovers can get their fill between the rare flora and fauna, limestone caves, sinkholes the many endangered birds that live on Cayman Brac (including endangered parrots, brown boobies and even peregrine falcons).

Want to explore it all? A crisscross of hiking trails on the island allows visitors to take in the unusual flowers, reptilian habitats and historic sites of all kinds.

Little Cayman

Do your tropical island daydreams center around a remote, uncrowded paradise? Look no further than Little Cayman. Only 10 miles long and one-mile-wide, Little Cayman is all about peace and quiet.

Think empty beaches and soft sound, where the only sound you’ll likely here is the waves crashing on the shore and the breeze passing through the palm trees.

Spend afternoons biking or riding a scooter up and down the shore. Want even more privacy? Check out South Hole Sound Lagoon for a private swim in water that is impossibly stunningly blue.

Feeling a little energetic? Row out to the unofficial fourth island in Cayman. A mere kayak ride away off of Little Cayman, visitors will find Owen Island, which offers pure, untouched seascapes.

Redfooted Booby, Little Cayman (photo courtesy of Will Burrard-Lucas/Cayman Islands Department of Tourism)

Peaceful Little Cayman is also home to Booby Pond Nature Reserve, a place where the birds may be the loudest commotion you here during your entire visit.

And then there’s Bloody Bay Wall Marine Park, one of the most popular dives in the Cayman Islands, featuring a dramatic drop-off of more than 5,000 feet, giving divers a stunning glimpse of Cayman’s underwater life.

As locals are fond of saying with regard to their enticing destination: three is a magic number. And now you know exactly why.

More information about each of the islands can be found on the Visit Cayman Islands website.

IMAGE: Cayman Islands shoreline. (photo courtesy of Cayman Islands Department of Tourism)

For mire on this story go to: https://www.travelpulse.com/news/destinations/your-winter-escape-awaits-in-the-cayman-islands.html