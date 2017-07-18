Your chance to win a trip to Grand Cayman with Southwest Airlines

By Brian Cohen From The Gate

As a way to promote episodes of Shark Week 2017 — which starts on Sunday, July 23, 2017 at 8:00 in the evening Eastern Daylight Time — the Dare to Dive sweepstakes from both Southwest Airlines and Discovery offers you the opportunity to win a trip with three travel companions of your choice to Grand Cayman, which includes the following components:

Round trip travel for winner and three guests to Grand Cayman, which is subject to air travel restrictions One Ritz-Carlton gift card worth $2,000.00; and One Visa gift card worth $1,000.00

You must enter the sweepstakes by Monday, July 31, 2017 at 11:59 in the evening Central Daylight Time; and entries are limited to only one per person.

The total approximate retail value of the grand prize is $4,600.00.

A random drawing for the winner of the grand prize will occur on or about Tuesday, August 1, 2017.

Official Rules

No purchase or payment is required or necessary to enter, play, win or claim a prize; and a purchase or payment will not increase your odds or chances of winning.

You must be a citizen, legal resident, or resident alien of the 48 contiguous United States and the District of Columbia who is at least 19 years of age or older at the time of entry with a valid e-mail account at the time of entry.

This contest is void in Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, and otherwise where prohibited or restricted by law.

Other official rules, terms and conditions apply — be sure that you read all of them carefully and agree with them before participating in the sweepstakes — which include but are not limited to those dealing with the topics of:

Privacy and personal information

Release and limitations of liability

Selection and verification of winners

Winner notification procedure

Disqualification of participants

Criteria and restrictions pertaining to claiming and using prizes once they are won

Rights

Publicity

Tax liability

Technical issues

Legal waivers and statements

Unclaimed prizes

Cancellation or postponement of prizes

Substitution of prizes

How to find out the names of the winners

What can potentally happen in the event of a dispute

Burden of proof of submission of entry

Typographical errors

Other disclaimers and conditions of participation

Summary

If you decide to participate in this sweepstakes, good luck to you, as I hope that you are the winner.

Source: Southwest Airlines.

For more on this story go to: http://thegate.boardingarea.com/your-chance-to-win-a-trip-to-grand-cayman-with-southwest-airlines/