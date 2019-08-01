YMCA Teen Camp

Cayman: YMCA Offers Camp Just for Teens

Teens work together and have fun at the Y Teen Challenge camp

The YMCA is known in the Cayman community for its Day Camp programme which offers camps throughout the summer and during every school break for children, starting at five-years old. A unique component of YMCA programmes is the focus on character development. The Y’s core values of honesty, caring, respect, responsibly and faith are woven into all initiatives and activities, emphasizing the importance of demonstrating these values in everyday life and celebrating campers when they do just that! Another unique offering from the Y this summer is a camp just for teens, an option that is not always available on island.

Madison Kelly Begins her climb up the Alpine Tower

The Y Teen Challenge Camp is offered for one week – 5 to 9 August – and is specifically for teens aged 13 to 17-years old. This half-day programme explores the great outdoors through a variety of land and water-based excursions. The over-arching goal of this camp is to develop and strengthen leadership skills of teens, utilizing the experiential learning model. In addition to archery, cookouts and field trips, teens will participate on the Ropes Challenge Course. The Ropes Challenge Course consists of both high and low course element, with many elements designed to help in areas such as communication, team-building, confidence, problem-solving, trust etc.. The course will put participants in a position that feels uncomfortable, requiring a willingness to challenge themselves, trust in their ability to overcome obstacles and expand beyond their comfort zone. Providing more than a physical challenge, the Teen Challenge Camp will be mentally and emotionally challenging and see campers develop lasting friendships.

The 50 ft Alpine Tower at the Field of Dreams that …p experience



13-year old Madison Kelly who took part in the camp last year and is registered again for this year said she is looking forward to doing it all over again.

Teens being briefed before taking on the Alpine Tower.

“I made a lot of friends last year at the Teen Challenge Camp and had so much fun. Climbing the tower was hard but helped me to be more confident and willing to try new things. I learned that it is important to challenge myself and also that when you work together as a team and encourage each other you can do more than you expected,” said Miss Kelly.

Teens climbing at the 2018 Teen Challenge camp

The Teen Challenge camp takes place at the Field of Dreams, Monday to Friday from 8:30am until 12:30pm at a cost of $120 per camper for the week. Financial assistance is available for families in need and families interested in applying for assistance can reach out to us at info@ymcacayman.ky.

On-site registration for the Y camps is open every weekday from 11am to 5pm at the Field of Dreams. For more information about camp prices or registration details, log on to www.ymcacayman.ky or email ysummercamp@ymcacayman.ky