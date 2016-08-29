Yet another tropical system may emerge as a post-Labor Day threat to Caribbean, US

By Alex Sosnowski, From AccuWeather.com

Another strong tropical disturbance, moving off the coast of Africa, bears watching for strengthening. While still several days away, the system may impact the Caribbean and United States during September.

Even as the Atlantic is teeming with tropical systems this week, another may join in the frenzy before the week comes to a close.

In addition to Tropical Depression Eight, Tropical Depression Nine and Hurricane Gaston, the train of disturbances moving off of Africa has the potential to produce another tropical system worth tracking for the long-term.

The disturbance is likely to take a path much farther west than Gaston, which turned northward over the middle of the Atlantic Ocean.

During Tuesday the disturbance will be near Cabo Verde, formerly known as the Cape Verde Islands.

“This disturbance will move westward over the Atlantic in an environment generally favorable for tropical development during the balance of this week,” according to AccuWeather Hurricane Expert Dan Kottlowski.

Fast motion between 15 and 20 mph (24 and 32 km/h), along with pockets of dry air and disruptive winds along the way, may hinder rapid development of the system initially.

The system could impact the Leeward Islands around Sunday, Sept. 3, or Monday, Sept. 4, with rough seas, drenching showers and locally gusty thunderstorms.

Steering winds could then guide the system on a curved path during the balance of next week.

As a result the new system may not travel as far west as Tropical Depression Nine did.

It is possible the system could roll near Puerto Rico and then Bahamas before turning northward near the Atlantic coast of the United States around the second weekend of September.

Provided the system avoids the larger islands of the Caribbean, disruptive winds and dry air, there is the potential for development to a tropical depression, tropical storm and a hurricane in the days ahead.

There is the potential for additional systems to form in the coming weeks with the peak of hurricane season on Sept. 10 and hurricane season continuing through October and into November.

IMAGE: closeup live loop of the tropical disturbance. (NOAA/Satellite)

