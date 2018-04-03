Yellow Media brings Global Expertise for 2018 Digital Conference in Cayman Islands

Yello Media Group, the region’s leading advertising solutions provider will be hosting a Digital Marketing Conference, “Digital Marketing Innovation: Ready for Tomorrow!”, across the Caribbean starting with Cayman Islands on Monday, April 16th at the Grand Cayman Marriott Beach Resort from 8:00am to 1:00pm.

Digital Marketing Innovation: Ready for Tomorrow! aims to help local businesses particularly those in the SME sector interested in the latest trends in digital social media marketing to improve the profitability of their organizations. It brings together global experts in digital and social media marketing to share best practices and industry trends with local companies.

The conference organiser, Yello Media Group, a Google Premier Partner, is the region’s expert in business development with a track record of tangible results that includes being the recipient of the Google Mobile and Display Champion award for three years in a row. Recently, Yello Media Group was named by Google amongst the top five companies within the Caribbean and Latin America for their search and display innovation.

International speakers include Google’s Daniel Ohara and John Carroll, Manager of local business outreach for Yelp. The conference lineup also includes other international speakers recognised for their expertise in digital and social media marketing, including marketing expert Alicia Whalen and Sherron Washington, CEO of the P3 Solution, a full service marketing and communications firm that specializes in providing simple strategy, design and social media marketing solutions for SMEs.

“There has been an increased appetite for digital and social media marketing content and expertise within the Caribbean. Through our experience we recognize that digital marketing solutions provide major growth opportunities for local businesses of all sizes and industries. This year our focus is to bring global best practices to local companies in Cayman Islands as a means of helping our customers elevate their marketing effectiveness”, shared Yello Media Group Director of

Marketing, Tshani Jaja. She further added, “This year we’ve partnered with Google to extend the topics of interest to include additional international experts. For the first time, we will also have an expert in travel marketing to provide insights and best practices for the tourism sector as part of our continued thrust to help businesses within the hospitality industry.“

Attendees can expect presentations on the “Gold Standards” in social media marketing, best practices in website development, content creation, online videos and reviews, search engine marketing (SEM), just to name a few.

The 2nd and 3rd leg of the conference will be held in Jamaica and Barbados.

To register, please visit https://digicon.ymgclicks.com/cayman. For more information, please contact Eileen Keens via email ekeens@yellomg.com or 345-949-7027.