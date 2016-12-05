From RCIPS

Wounding in Central George Town Early Saturday morning, 3 December

Just past 2AM last Saturday, 3 December, officers responded to a report of an attack on Cardinal Avenue in central George Town in the vicinity of where the Popcan concert had been held. After officers arrived at the location they learned of a man at the Cayman Islands Hospital seeking medical assistance for cuts received by a sharp object. Officers attended the location and learned that the man had sustained cuts to his upper lip and left shoulder from a man he did not know while attending the concert that evening.

The victim was treated and released from hospital.

Anyone with any information about this incident is encouraged to call George Town CID at949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681.