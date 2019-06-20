John Holcroft Illustrates the Modern World’s Societal Issues

From Designer Daily

Based in UK, John Holcroft is a talented illustrator who works for commission projects for all kinds of publishers, such as the BBC, the Wall Street Journal, or the Guardian.

When he is not working for these clients, the artist takes his talent to personal projects and creates powerful illustration that should resonate with any contemporary person. His work uses flat surface colors inspired by silk-screen printed posters of the 1950s. As you can see in the images reproduced in this post, his works takes a satirical look at modern society and its flaws.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

mirko

Mirko Humbert is the editor-in-chief and main author of Designer Daily and Typography Daily. He is also a graphic designer and the founder of WP Expert.

