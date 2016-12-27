World’s most expensive cities

By Himanshu Goenka IBT From Yahoo News

If you thought that a city in Europe or the United States was the most expensive place to live in, you would be wrong. But don’t feel bad; almost no one would guess the top spot in the list of most expensive cities would be taken by Hamilton, Bermuda.

Yes, the Caribbean city, with an estimated expense of $4,769 a month, is the costliest place to live, driven largely by the ridiculously high prices for essentials like food at home and utilities, including internet, and the usual suspects of rent and eating out. A carton of milk costs over $16 in Hamilton, while a 10 Mbps internet connection sets you back by a whopping $140.88.

But when it comes to rent, it is in third place (in percentage terms), beaten by San Francisco and New York City, which are second and third on the list compiled by the Crazy Tourist, based on data from Numbeo. San Francisco tops the list when it comes to rent, with over 70 percent of monthly expenses spent on paying for accommodation.

Along with Hamilton, San Francisco and New York (at $4,612 and $4,207 respectively) are the only places in the list where the estimated monthly cost of living is above the $4,000-mark.

However, food at home, recreation and restaurants all cost the most in Geneva, Switzerland, which is fourth on the overall list and the most expensive European city. London appears in sixth place. Asian cities Hong Kong, Dubai and Singapore take the fifth, seventh and eighth spots. Both Hong Kong and London have the most expensive public transport. Honolulu is ninth on the list, and the third U.S. city in the top 10. The tenth spot is taken by Sydney.

With the exception of Hamilton, beer costs roughly the same everywhere — about $6. But the Bermuda capital will set you back by $9 for every pint you drink.

The Crazy Tourist used data from Numbeo which was collected from crowdsourced submissions. The cost of living was estimated using a single-person 1-bedroom household near the city center where the person uses public transport.

