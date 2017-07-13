WOOF YOU WERE HERE! There’s a beach in the Caribbean where cute puppies are loaned out to tourists for morning walks

By Caroline McGuire From The Sun UK

Potlake Place in Turks and Caicos nvites holidaymakers to play with the puppies they are looking to rehome so they can be socialised

THE Caribbean is the holiday destination of dreams for many people, with its aquamarine water and white sandy beaches.

But now there’s an extra reason to visit – people holidaying on one of the islands also get to hang out with cute puppies all day.

A canine rescue centre called Potlake Place in Turks and Caicos is becoming one of the country’s biggest tourist attractions.

Because, according to Buzzfeed, the dog rescue charity on the island of Providenciales invites holidaymakers to play with the puppies they are looking to rehome.

The centre rescues more than 500 stray dogs from across the islands every year.

By allowing tourists to socialise with the animals, they become less shy around humans and therefore more appealing when would-be owners come looking to adopt.

When rescue centre’s owner Jane Parker-Rauw was walking the puppies down the local beach seven years ago, she realised that many of them were scared of human interaction.

After seeing how popular the little animals were, she decided to open up a walking scheme to tourists and locals.

People can now come and pick up a puppy from the rescue centre and take them for a walk, which also helps them to learn how to walk on a lead.

Jane told Buzzfeed: “Some days, we will have people lining up over two hours before we open to be able to get the chance to take a puppy out for a couple of hours.

