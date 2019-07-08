Women’s Chain-Dive in Cayman’s

From Diver-Net

If you’re a qualified female diver and happen to be in the Cayman Islands this month, you could be in the right place at the right time to join in a “world-record” attempt.

Last year 86 women created what they claimed as the world’s longest female underwater human chain at a 5m-deep site in Grand Cayman, organised by local centre Dive Tech.

It wasn’t an official Guinness World Record, however – only a few weeks ago GWR verified a new benchmark for longest underwater human chain when 386 divers of all genders held the line at Deerfield Beach in Florida on 16 June.

But to mark International Women’s Dive Day on 20 July Dive Tech aims to supercede last year’s achievement by including 100 female divers, assembled at the same site at Lighthouse Point in Grand Cayman’s West Bay.

It’s for a good cause, with proceeds donated to the Breast Cancer Foundation. A $25 donation is required to participate – last year’s event raised $3000.

With the bid limited to 100 divers, Dive Tech is asking participants to register as soon as possible to guarantee a spot, and to give it time to organise fills, equipment and safety divers. You need to be at least an Open Water Diver or equivalent and to have dived during the past year.

