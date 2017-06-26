The team, though, has a tendency to lift its game in crunch games, and will hope to gather speed as the campaign progresses. “We are still getting accustomed, to the conditions, which are not what we’re used to. Sometimes it drops, sometimes it feels like back home. We are still finding our footing,” Taylor told presspersons.

With five debutants in the side, the practice games were crucial to them getting used to the conditions, and the team would be ready for the opener, she said.

“Warm-up games are gone,” added Taylor on the eve of their Monday (June 26) opener against Australia Women in Taunton. “We’re not focusing on what’s gone. Tomorrow everyone is on a level-playing field. We’re trying to focus on what we need to do in that game coming up.”

“The time we spent here was quite a blessing,” Aguilleira told . “Even though some of the matches was a little bit disappointing, I’m not worried, because every time we played a game, we learnt more and understand what we have to do. So it’s all about our process.

“Right now, a lot of people are saying we aren’t good 50-overs players. But I think our team is going to shock a lot of people. We are grooming in slowly, but surely. We know our mission.”

“It is an odd situation that the team finds itself in. There is much to celebrate: Women’s cricket in the Caribbean has more backing than before, following the boost of the World T20 victory. For areas that need work, the title has helped amplify the calls for change. But expectations too are high, and there are stark reminders of the work to be done in 50-over cricket.”

IMAGES:

“They probably think we should be home as housewives or whatever!” – Deandra Dottin. © Getty Images

“We had a time when our 50-over game was so much better than our T20, and apparently it has just shifted around” – Merissa Aguilleira. © Getty Images

