Women Code Cayman celebrates Alumni

First Cohort Graduate from Free 12 Week Community Code Programme





Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands (19 June 2019) – Wednesday 12 June 2019 marked Women Code Cayman’s first alumni event which welcomed over 30 guests to celebrate the individuals who completed a 12 week-long introductory computer programming course. The free programme, developed to help close the technology sector’s gender gap, offers women a supportive network and platform to learn how to code.

Founded and supported by Cartan Group, Cayman Enterprise City (CEC), The Ministry of Community Affairs, and Walkers, the Women Code Cayman initiative has formalised curriculum, attracted industry professionals to instruct courses, and now has its’ first cohort of alumni who have developed foundational skills required to build websites, software programmes, and digital applications.

“The class is truly welcoming for everyone, regardless of age or background,” explained Veronica Arboleda who was one of the recent Women Code Cayman graduates. “The proramme is an excellent opportunity for individuals who want to think outside of the box. It has challenged us to learn about, and question, recent innovations that are currently impacting our digital world.”

Brandon Caruana, Managing Member of Cartan Group, instructed the recent group of 33 students over a 12-week period, where Wednesday evening sessions took place within the CEC special economic zones’ main boardroom at Strathvale House. “The course really aimed to demystify programming. Several participants were intimidated at the beginning, so it was fantastic to see the group become more and more confident at the course went on,” said Caruana. “Everyone knows how to send an email but not everyone knows how it all works. I’m excited to see where Code Cayman goes.”

Women Code Cayman is one of the first of its kind in the Caribbean which offers free in-person programming training. The programme’s mission is to support women in technology, to empower women who code to pursue creative technology-driven careers, and to nurture support networks which will foster leadership and encourage professional growth in technology.

Hon. Joseph Hew the Minister of Commerce, Planning and Infrastructure was in attendance along with Senior Policy Analyst, Karlene Bramwell and Manager, Lois Kellyman for the Gender Affairs Unit, Ministry of Community Affairs. “The Gender Affairs Unit has been extremely delighted to play a role in this partnership and we hope to continue to support the growth and development of this initiative,” said Bramwell. “We applaud the entities and volunteer facilitators for their dedication and are very proud of the commitment and achievements of the participants.”

Programme sponsors from Cartan Group, Walkers, and CEC were also in attendance and gave their congratulatory remarks at the event. “As a country we need to ensure that everyone receives the right support and encouragement to realise their hopes and dreams of becoming active contributors to our ever-evolving global digital economy. We are proud to be a part of the Women Code Cayman initiative,” said CEC’s CEO Charlie Krikconnell.

Registration is now open for the next Women Code Cayman series which begins in fall of 2019. Classes take place Wednesday evenings from 7:00 PM to 8:30 PM at CEC’s Strathvale House location. To register and for more information email info@codecayman.com.

