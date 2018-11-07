Woman jumps into canal on Cayman Islands to rescue drowning chicken

By Ben Hooper From UPI

Nov. 7 (UPI) — A visitor to a yacht club in the Cayman Islands captured video of a woman jumping into a canal to rescue a struggling chicken.

Vicky McClenaghan was filmed by a witness when she jumped into a canal at the Cayman Islands Yacht Club to help a chicken struggling to stay afloat.

“I don’t know, I just decided to jump in,” McClenaghan told Cayman 27. “I was like, ‘well I’m in my swimsuit and my husband said he’s not getting out.'”

“But it felt good, I did a good deed even if it was for a chicken, so I guess the little things count,” she said.

Chickens have a talent for getting into dangerous situations — A Utah woman rescued her pet chicken, Rainbow Dash, from the jaws of an escaped African serval cat that wandered into her yard this week. Rainbow Dash underwent two surgeries and is expected to fully recover.

