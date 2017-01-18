January 18, 2017

Woman in Cayman Islands arrested performing illegal cosmetic procedures

Woman Performing Cosmetic Procedures Arrested on Suspicion of a Reckless and Negligent Act

From RCIPS

A woman, age 50 of West Bay, was arrested Monday, 16 January, on suspicion of engaging in a reckless and negligent act in the course of performing cosmetic procedures.  The arrest arose as a result of a complaint by a customer that facial injections had caused severe skin reactions requiring medical treatment and posing a health risk.

Anyone who may have information of relevance to this investigation should contact the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777.

 Police are urging the public to consult the Health Practice Commission to confirm that a practitioner is licensed to practice in the Cayman Islands before receiving cosmetic procedures that involve injections.  The Board can be reached at 946-2084, and licensed practitioners can be verified via their website at www.dhrs.gov.ky.

