Why the Cayman Islands are one of a kind

The Cayman Islands are much more than a tax haven for wealthy expats. Andrew Doherty discovers a paradise for nature lovers, foodies and history buffs.

I was familiar with the saying “Caymankind” before I arrived on the Cayman Islands. However, it was only after rubbing shoulders with the friendly locals, absorbing the history and indulging in gourmet farm-to-table cuisine that I came to understand its meaning.

These islands, and their inhabitants made up of more than 100 nationalities, are exceptional. One of a kind, you could say.

The Cayman Islands, a British Overseas Territory situated just south of Cuba and north west of Jamaica, is made up of three bodies of land, all of which can be reached from each other via a short regional flight.

Grand Cayman, the main tourist destination, is packed with restaurants, bars and watersports activities; rugged Cayman Brac is popular for scuba diving; and Little Cayman is home to diverse wildlife.

For Cayman’s many British expats and holidaymakers, British Airways operates flights four times weekly with a short stop in Nassau – a 12-hour journey in total.

The Ritz-Carlton, my home for the week, is one of Grand Cayman’s high-end hotels, situated on Seven Mile Beach. It’s a key area for tourists and home to many of Grand Cayman’s best restaurants, beach bars and watersports facilities.

There are more affordable properties on offer, however, such as the Westin hotel – also on Seven Mile Beach – plus self-catering apartments and condos.