From Caribbean News Now

FORT LAUDERDALE, USA — World twenty20 champions West Indies claimed the Paytm Twenty20 International Series against India 1-0, when rain ruined the second match on Sunday in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

India had reached 15 without loss from two overs, chasing 144 for victory, when a torrent of rain drenched the Central Broward Regional Park and left the outfield unplayable, forcing a no-result.

Earlier, Johnson Charles hit the top score of 43, but no other batsman reached 20, as West Indies, sent in to bat, were bowled out for 143 in 19.4 overs.

Summarised scores:

WEST INDIES 143 off 19.4 overs (Johnson Charles 43; Amit Mishra 3-24, Jaspirit Bumrah 2-26, Mohammed Shami 2-31)

INDIA 15 without loss off two overs

On Saturday, Dwayne Bravo engineered a sensational, last-ball victory for West Indies over India in the first twenty20 international.

Bravo had Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni caught at backward point from the final ball of the match to earn the Windies a nail-biting, one-run victory, after they set the “home team” 246 for victory.

Lewis, playing in only his second T20I, struck nine sixes and five fours in an maiden, even hundred that earned him the Player-of-the-Match award, and topped an unbeaten, maiden hundred of 110 for K.L. Rahul to help to pave the way for victory for the “visitors”.

Summarised scores:

WEST INDIES 245 for six off 20 overs (Evin Lewis 100, Johnson Charles 79, Andre Russell 22, Kieron Pollard 22; Ravindra Jadeja 2-39, Jasprit Bumrah 2-47)

INDIA 244 for four off 20 overs (K.L. Rahul 110 not out, Rohit Sharma 62, Mahendra Singh Dhoni 43; Dwayne Bravo 2-37)

IMAGE: West Indies captain Carlos Brathwaite during the second Paytm Twenty20 International between West Indies and India at Central Broward Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida. Photo: WICB Media/Randy Brooks of Brooks Latouche Photography