West Indies Cricket: Tri-Nation Clash

A weak West Indies 14-man squad has been selected for next month’s Tri-Nation Series against Ireland and Bangladesh in Ireland.

The team, which will be led by regular captain Jason Holder, will be without key players who featured against England, such as veteran Chris Gayle, Carlos Braithwaite, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran and Oshane Thomas who are all involved in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

Left-hander Jonathan Carter has been recalled following a two-year absence, while fast bowler Shannon Gabriel also returned to the One-Day-International squad after a 16-month break.

The squad is the first one to be chosen by the new selection panel headed by Robert Haynes and which includes director of cricket, Jimmy Adams and interim head coach, Floyd Reifer.

Adams reiterated the squad was not the World Cup side which is set to be announced later this month, but said it would allow players the experience of English conditions.

West Indies’ Captain Jason Holder celebrates taking the wicket of England’s Tom Westley for lbw on the first day of the third test match between England and the West Indies at Lord’s cricket ground in London, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017.

The tri-nation series runs from May 3-17 and is the final One-Day International tour for the Caribbean side before the ICC World Cup, which starts from May 30 in England.

The squad: Jason Holder (captain), John Campbell, Darren Bravo, Shannon Gabriel, Kemar Roach, Sunil Ambris, Raymon Reifer, Fabian Allen, Ashly Nurse, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich and Jonathan Carter.

