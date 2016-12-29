West Bay Community Council and West Bay MLA’s (Hon. McKeeva Bush, Capt. Eugene Ebanks and Mr. Bernie Bush) held an Annual Senior Citizens Social on Saturday 17th December 2016 at the Sir John A Cumber Primary School Hall.

Prayers were offered by Pastor Gareth Haylock, Scripture reading by Mr. Joseph Haylock, the meal was blessed by Bro. Araunnah Powery and Pastor John Jefferson Sr. offered special Greetings. The UCCI Choir did a rendition of Christmas Carols and Gospel Choruses.

All sang lovely Christmas Carols and Rev. Brenda Wallick played the Piano that surely put all in the mood for Christmas.

Greetings came from Hon. McKeeva Bush, Capt. Eugene Ebanks , Mr. Bernie Bush & Mr. Rolston Anglin.

It is estimated that over 600 persons were in attendance. The Hall was packed to capacity and the 2 (20 X 20) tents outside with 10 tables was also filled.

Prizes were awarded to the Oldest Female- Mrs. Hulda Ebanks 99 years and Mrs. Watler 96 was runner up.

The oldest Male was -Mr. Orrie Ebanks 93 years and Mr. John Jefferson 89 was runner ups

Prizes were awarded to the Couples who were married the longest. The winner was Mr. & Mrs. Araunnah Powery 63 years. Mrs. Edith Ebanks and Mrs. Francine Jackson was also recognized as they attended each year and both of their spouses passed away this year. All were married over 60+ years.

Prizes were awarded to the persons having the most Children which was Mrs. Watler with 14 children, Mr.& Mrs. Araunnah Powery with 10 Children and Mrs. Bulene Fellner with 9 children.

Ms. Elecia Ebanks presented Cayman Thatch items to wife of Pastor John Jefferson Sr., wife of Pastor Gareth Haylock and to Hon. McKeeva Bush.

The Meal was catered by Hurley’s and served by West Bay Community Council Members and Volunteers.

As each Senior Citizen was departing they received a bag of groceries and a Turkey, they were wished a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year by Council Members and Volunteers.