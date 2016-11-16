Webb sentencing delayed again, this time until May 2017

From Inside World Football

Former CONCACAF president Jeffrey Webb has succeeded in having his sentencing delayed for a third time. Webb, who has pleaded guilty in the FIFA corruption cases brought by the US Department, will now be sentenced by a US federal court judge on May 11 next year.

Webb, who is currently under house arrest in Georgia, was due to be sentenced

on November 18 after pleading guilty last November to racketeering conspiracy, three counts of wire fraud conspiracy and three counts of money laundering conspiracy relating to the US probe into football corruption. As part of a plea deal, he agreed to forfeit more than $6.7 million.

Once touted as a future FIFA president, he was the highest-profile figure detained in last year’s May raid by law enforcement officials on the luxury Baur au Lac Hotel in Zurich, days before the FIFA Congress.

Earlier this year, the court agreed to relax the terms of Webb’s house arrest, allowing him to travel beyond the 20-mile restriction initially imposed. FIFA has given him a life ban from all football related activities.

