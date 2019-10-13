13 Oct 2019 Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report, 1 TS, 2 Dist

weather;

13 Oct Sun 2019

Tropical Report

ATLANTIC

Tropical Weather Outlook

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Sat Oct 12

MELISSA WEAKENING BUT STILL PRODUCING SWELLS ALONG THE EAST COAST OF THE U.S. AND ATLANTIC CANADA

For the Eastern North Pacific:

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

500 AM PDT Sun Oct 13 2019

Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

Light to moderate easterly winds and slight seas are expected over the Cayman area for the next 24 hours due to a slack pressure gradient over the Caribbean. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area moving west.

Humidity: 72% (UP from yesterday)

UV: 10.0 VERY HIGH DOWN from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 80°F to 92°F. Yesterday: H 91.9F L 78.5°F

Winds: Today E 10-20 mph Tonight ENE 15-25 mph

Barometer: 1012.90 mb Steady

Rain: Last month: 1.99 in

Last 24 hrs 0.00 in

This month: 2.40 in

1 day since rain

9 rain days in Oct

2018 Season Total: 44.03 in

2019 Season Total: 22.53 in

Latest rainfall readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in October 9.2 in.

Average temperature in October: 77°F to 88°F

Sea Temperature in October: 84°F

MOON:100% illumination

FULL MOON

OCT TIDES AND MOON

GRAND CAYMAN October 2019 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST

See: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL

FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar

Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/

Moon info and graphic: https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown

Tropical storm data and graphics from National Hurricane Center at: https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/

Weathernerds: http:// https://www.weathernerds.org/

Mikes Weather Page: http://www.spaghettimodels.com