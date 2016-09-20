WEATHER WATCH: Possible tropical storm in the Caribbean early October

From Soualiga Newsday Sint Maarten

SINT MAARTEN/CARIBBEAN – It appears that the weather pattern may become quite favorable for the development of a tropical system in the Caribbean around the beginning of October, according to a Crown Weather report on Monday.

“This favorable pattern looks to consist of lowering barometric pressures over the Caribbean and a upward motion pulse of the Madden Julian Oscillation that is expected to spread into the Atlantic during early October.

“It should be pointed out that the long range model guidance are hinting at this potential with the European model guidance forecasting a strong tropical disturbance to approach the Lesser Antilles by the 1st of October, the GFS model being on and off with the forecast of possible Caribbean tropical development the 1st week of October.

“Given the idea that the weather pattern looks to favor a Caribbean tropical system as early as the first week of October, it is something that will need to be monitored closely over the next couple of weeks as October Caribbean tropical systems can be especially dangerous given the fact they can not only significant impact the Caribbean islands but also be pulled northward towards the Bahamas and the United States.

“Bottom line is, unfortunately, we are not even close to being done with this Hurricane Season and I think that we still have at least 45 days until things come to an end in terms of tropical activity,” Crown Weather reported on Monday.

