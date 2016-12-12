Water-related death in George Town Sunday, 11 December

From RCIPS Dec 12 2016 11:06 AM

Yesterday just after 5PM the 9-1-1 Communications Centre dispatched marine and uniform officers, as well as emergency personnel, to a report of a missing snorkeler off Eden Rock in George Town. The police helicopter also responded, and spotted a man floating in the water off Jackson Point a few minutes later. Marine officers on board the NivenD pulled the man from the water and administered CPR, but he was not resuscitated.

The man, age 69, was a visitor from the United States.