WALSHY FIRE – ABENG… A conversation between Africa and the Caribbean

From Reggaeville

ABENG IS A “CONVERSATION BETWEEN AFRICA AND THE CARIBBEAN” FEATURING TOP NAMES IN DANCEHALL AND AFROBEATS

Walshy Fire has used his platform as a member of Major Lazerand as a producer and international DJ to gather artists from Africa and the Caribbean for ABENG, a first-of-its-kind album bridging the two regions, out June 7th on Mad Decent.

The project was inspired by the Jamaican-born, Miami-based DJ/producer’s roots in the Caribbean dancehall scene, and his recent travels across Africa. The title, ABENG, refers to a horn instrument brought over from Ghana to Jamaica, used by slaves to communicate across long distances.

As the MC for Major Lazer and a globe-traveling DJ, Walshy has regularly toured Africa over the last five years — travels which have allowed him to fulfill his dream of bridging the divide between the regions and the broader African Diaspora. ABENG brings together some of the biggest names in Afrobeats/Afropop with top reggae, dancehall and soca artists from the Caribbean for unique pairings like the lead single No Negative Vibes featuring Runtown (Nigeria) andAlkaline (Jamaica), and a remix of Walshy’s debut single, Bend Down Pause featuring Wizkid (Nigeria), Runtown andMachel Montano (Trinidad).

No Negative Vibes is available today, May 17. The video for the single premiered today via THE FADER. Scroll down to watch the new video!



Other artists featured on ABENG include Mr. Eazi (Nigeria),Ice Prince (Nigeria), Demarco (Jamaica), Masicka(Jamaica), Adekunle Gold (Nigeria), Nailah Blackman (Trinidad), Vanessa Mdee (Tanzania), Stonebwoy (Nigeria),Timeka Marshall (Guyana), Bunji Garlin (Trinidad), Ketchup (Nigeria), Shizzi (Nigeria), Efya (Ghana), WurlD(USA/Nigeria) and Christopher Martin (Jamaica).

“The intention is to make the Caribbean and Africa have a conversation that is louder, and in the same studio or the same stage, at the same time,” Walshy says.

TRACKLIST

01. Call Me feat. Mr Eazi & Kranium

02. Round Of Applause feat. Ice Prince & Demarco

03. No Negative Vibes feat. Alkaline & Runtown

04. Outside feat. Adekunle Gold & Nailah Blackman

05. Xcellent feat. Ice Prince & Masicka

06. Amazing feat. Stonebwoy & Timeka Marshall

07. African Lady feat. Ice Prince, Jay Newton, & Vanessa Mdee

08. No Laziness feat. Ketchup & Bunji Garlin

09. Show You Off feat. WurlD & Shizzi

10. Until The Dawn feat. Efya & Christopher Martin [Remix]

11. Bend Down Pause feat. Wizkid, Runtown & Machel Montano [Remix]

SOURCE: https://www.reggaeville.com/artist-details/walshy-fire/news/view/walshy-fire-abeng-a-conversation-between-africa-and-the-caribbean/