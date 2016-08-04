Walkers [Cayman Islands] is pleased to announce the admission of a new attorney at law

George Town – Walkers is pleased to announce that Thea Maitland has been admitted as an attorney at law in the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands. Thea’s application was moved by Walkers’ Global Managing Partner Ingrid Pierce before the Hon. Mr Justice Quin on Wednesday 3 August. Thea is Walkers 43rd articled clerk to be admitted.

Thea was born and raised in the Cayman Islands and attended John Gray High School, graduating in 2006. She then completed her Associate of Arts degree in Social Studies with Honours at the University College of the Cayman Islands in 2008 and she was awarded the highest GPA in the programme. Thea attended the University of Miami in Florida and obtained a Bachelor of Arts with a major in Sociology, minor in Psychology, Magna Cum Laude in 2010, receiving an award for 2010 Outstanding Graduating Student in recognition of excellent academic performance. She then went on to complete a Bachelor of Laws with Honours (First Class) at the Truman Bodden Law School, University of Liverpool in 2013, ranking second among her peers, and the Legal Practice Course with Distinction at the University of Law, Manchester in 2014.

“We are delighted to see Thea complete her articles and become an attorney at law in the Cayman Islands. Thea has had a glittering academic career and we are excited to see her develop into a premier attorney in Cayman,” said Anthony Partridge, Chairman of the Walkers Trainee Committee.

Thea Maitland, whose mother has worked at Walkers for 30 years and whose sister has worked at Walkers for 15 years, was the recipient of the 2010 and 2013 Walkers Legal Scholarships and was a Legal Intern with Walkers in the summers of 2011, 2012 and 2013 where she sat in Walkers’ Investment Funds, Trusts and Finance and Corporate Groups respectively. Thea will now join Walkers’ Global Trusts Group as an associate.

“It is testament to Thea’s determination, drive and talent that she has reached this milestone. We are delighted for her and look forward to seeing her career blossom as a Trusts and Wealth Structuring attorney”, commented Ingrid Pierce.

