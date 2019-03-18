Walkers admits new Caymanian attorney

Grand Cayman, 18 March 2019

L-R) Partner Colette Wilkins, Zacharie Caudeiron and Hon. Justice Williams.

Walkers is pleased to announce that Zacharie Caudeiron has completed his Articles of Clerkship and has been called to the Cayman Islands Bar. His application was moved by Walkers partner Colette Wilkins, before the Hon. Justice Williams at the Grand Court in Cayman.

Born and raised in the Cayman Islands, Zacharie attended St. Ignatius Catholic School from primary school straight through to A Levels. He then attended St. Michaels University School in Canada for one year before starting an LLB degree at Queen Mary, University of London where he graduated with Upper Second Class Honours in 2014. During his undergraduate years, Zacharie participated in several mini-pupillages in London and marshalled for the judges of the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands. Zacharie completed the Bar Professional Training Course at City University, London in 2015 and was then called to the Bar of England and Wales later that year. He successfully completed a twelve month pupillage with 4 Stone Buildings, a leading commercial chancery set in London, and was granted a full qualification certificate in 2017. Zacharie was articled to Colette Wilkins for the duration of his legal training in the Cayman Islands.

Zacharie comments, “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time being an Articled Clerk at Walkers. The training I received exposed me to a diverse and interesting range of work, and I am grateful for the skills I have obtained from the programme. I am delighted to be called to the Bar of the Cayman Islands.”

