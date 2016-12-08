Volunteers wanted for Taste of Cayman Food & Drink Festival 2017

Registration for volunteers for the 29th annual Taste of Cayman Food & Drink Festival is now open.

The Cayman Islands Tourism Association (CITA)’s annual fundraiser, Taste of Cayman Food & Drink Festival is one of the largest and longest running annual events on the island. The 2017 event will take place on Saturday, 28 January 2017 at the Festival Green, Camana Bay from 5pm until 11.45pm.

Taste of Cayman is looking for fun, foodie-loving volunteers to help set up the event, as well as bartenders, ticket sellers, cashiers, photo booth operators and all-round general assistants to help out on the day.

Prior to the festival, orientation and training sessions will be provided for all volunteers. For their assistance at the event, volunteers receive free entrance to the festival, 12 food tickets, a volunteer t-shirt and an invitation to the Volunteer Thank You Party, which will take place following the event.

“Taste of Cayman can only be the amazing event and effective fundraiser it is with the help of all our volunteers, leading up to the festival and on the day,” Ms. Tiffany Dixon-Ebanks, Executive Director of CITA said.

“In addition to looking great on a resume, Taste of Cayman volunteers will have the opportunity to meet loads of like-minded people, and be exposed to related culinary experiences in exchange for their efforts. Volunteers are the backbone to Taste of Cayman and we couldn’t do it without them.”

Regular Taste of Cayman volunteer, Ms. Barbara Bodden said: “I’m so excited to once again be involved in Taste of Cayman. This is the fifth year I have participated and it’s something I look forward to every year.

“There’s such a variety of things to do as a Taste of Cayman volunteer and I’ve met many great friends over the years. I love the atmosphere, the huge range of incredible food and drink on offer and I really enjoy being a part of one of Cayman’s best festivals.”

To register as a volunteer, please visit tasteofcayman.org/volunteers1 and fill out the form, or get in touch with Tower on +1(345) 623 6700 / tasteofcayman@cita.ky . Please note that due to the nature of the event, all volunteers must be 18 years or older at the time of registration.

Committed sponsors this year include Camana Bay, Hurley’s Media, Digicel, Tower, Massive and Hews Hotel & Restaurant Supplies among others.

Taste of Cayman tickets can be purchased here: www.tasteofcayman.org/tickets and at Tower, Funky Tang’s, Bon Vivant and all Digicel stores.

Early Bird Tickets: $35.00

General admission: $40.00

Price on gate: $50.00

Kids (ages 5-13): $20.00

VIP tickets*: $150.00

Early Bird tickets run up until and including Saturday 10 December.

*VIP tickets include entry to the VIP Hospitality Lounge, 25 food and drink tickets, 1 experience voucher, welcome drinks and canapes, express entry and a private cash bar.

Vendor and sponsorship opportunities are still available for the event. Visit our website here (tasteofcayman.org) for further details, or get in touch on +1(345) 623 6700 / tasteofcayman@cita.ky

Taste of Cayman Food & Drink Festival 2017:

Taste of Cayman began in the late 80’s, when a small number of restaurants from the Cayman Islands Restaurant Association met in a field to compete in a Chili Cook Off. The event has now grown into what it is today, with thousands of festival goers and over 45 restaurants, bars and vendors participating in the island’s largest foodie gathering. 2017’s Taste of Cayman Food & Drink Festival will be the 29th annual festival and includes new features such as the VIP area.