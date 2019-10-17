Vistra strengthens executive leadership team with appointments of new Chief Commercial Officer and Regional Managing Director of UK, Ireland, Channel Islands, and Middle East

William Douglas

Hong Kong, 16 October 2019 – Vistra, a leading global trust, corporate services and fund administration provider, today announced two executive leadership appointments – William Douglas as Chief Commercial Officer, and Derek Kemp as Regional Managing Director of the UK, Ireland, Channel Islands, and the Middle East, effectively immediately.

William is responsible for the commercial management and development of Vistra’s business globally.

William has extensive international experience in creating and leading commercial teams and building strong client-focused programmes in multinational companies. Prior to joining Vistra, he was the Chief Marketing Officer at JLL, overseeing the global marketing function as well as that of the EMEA region covering 23 countries. He was responsible for commercial planning and branding, and has led major Sales and Marketing transformation programmes including the implementation and integration of sales processes and technology platforms, as well as the creation of a commercially oriented marketing function that drives business growth. Prior to joining JLL, he held global and regional commercial, marketing and operations leadership roles at Samsung Electronics and Blackberry in London, New York and Toronto.

Alan Brown, Chief Executive Officer, Vistra, commented, “We are excited to welcome William to our team. William joins Vistra at a critical stage of our growth journey and I am confident that his experience in driving strategic commercial growth will help us achieve our ambitious goals and deliver stronger service to our clients – helping them maximise their business opportunities.”

Derek Kemp

Derek is responsible for the leadership and development of Vistra’s businesses in the UK, Ireland, Channel Islands, and the Middle East, supporting the broader growth ambition of the organisation globally.

Derek has held a range of international senior management roles in his 30+ years in the technology consulting industry across Europe, APAC and the Middle East. He joined Vistra from Capgemini where he held a number of senior leadership roles. Prior to joining Vistra, he was Executive Vice President of EMEA/APAC Business Services, while concurrently also serving as Global Sales Officer, where he led businesses across a wide range of service lines and industry verticals and successfully led the integration of a number of different business units, contributing to material sales growth.

Alan added, “Comprising more than 600 employees across 10 offices, the UK, Ireland, Channel Islands, and Middle East combined accounts for about 20% of Vistra’s global business. The combination of Derek’s proven leadership skills and results-driven approach will be instrumental in building on Vistra’s outstanding reputation in the industry.”

Based in London, both William and Derek will also sit on Vistra’s Executive Committee, directly reporting to Alan.

About Vistra

Ranked in the top three corporate service providers globally, Vistra is a versatile group of professionals, providing a uniquely broad range of services and solutions. Our capabilities span across company formations to trust, fiduciary, private client services, and fund administration. Vistra employs over 4,500 employees across 45 jurisdictions. For more information, please visit www.vistra.com.